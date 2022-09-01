BJP Vs AAP: BJP MPs write to Delhi LG demanding probe into AAP’s allegation of buying MLAs

- Advertisement -

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from Delhi wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in the midst of the ongoing conflict between the Kejriwal government in Delhi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Center, requesting an investigation into the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) claims that attempts were made to buy its MLAs.

Even the deputy chief minister, Sisodia, said that he had got a call inviting him to join the BJP in exchange for the dismissal of legal action against him for suspected corruption and appointment as chief minister.

“You may be aware of the malicious, false, misleading and diversionary statements issued in the public domain by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders to the effect that AAP MLAs had received calls from the BJP where they were offered enormous sums of money to switch their allegiance to the BJP,” BJP MPs wrote in a letter on Tuesday.

BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manoj Tiwari, and Hans Raj Hans urged a “forensic probe” of the situation during a news conference today.

MP for Northeast Delhi stated, “Because AAP is purposefully lying to the people of Delhi and is attempting to mislead them in order to cover corruption, we are 100 percent convinced that the Lieutenant Governor would definitely take note of this letter. The probe will reveal the major falsehoods that were stated after swearing allegiance to the Constitution. All we can say is that everyone who claims to have gotten a call from the BJP, everyone who arrived to join the party, and everyone who sent these messages need to be the subject of a forensic inquiry so that everything is made apparent.”

Tiwari also poked fun of the AAP administration over the liquor fraud, saying, “All of us Delhi MPs asked Kejriwal several times about the liquor scam, but instead of responding, many chosen members of his (AAP) government made untrue accusations, which continues to astonish everyone. They begin by stating that this is a fantastic income strategy for booze. They leave once the probe gets underway. These LGs are allegedly guilty when the CBI investigates further. Then they claim that Manish Sisodia is being discussed for purchase.”

Tiwari threw in saying “According to Arvind Kejriwal, our MLAs have received a call and a bid has been made to purchase them. Our demand is that the investigative agency grab the phones from everyone who got the call and conduct an investigation. We have addressed a letter to the LG because we take the accusations made by the Arvind Kejriwal group seriously. A forensic probe has been requested by us.”

However, South Delhi MP Bidhuri demanded that the AAP provide the identities of those who approached their MLAs and offered them money to join the BJP, claiming that doing so is illegal.