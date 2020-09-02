New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal gave his nod to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s suggestion to resume the metro services in the national capital, according to the sources.

Baijal’s approval came during a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held today. Besides Baijal, Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and other officials were present in the meeting.

Delhi Metro operations are shut since March 22 (Janata curfew). After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) permitted metro services in Unlock 4, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that it will resume its services from September 7 in a calibrated manner.

Further details on metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) on metros is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days, DMRC said. Kejriwal had also welcomed the MHA’s decision.