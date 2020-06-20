Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has now rolled back on his previous order; the patients that cannot practice home quarantine are supposed to undergo institutional isolation. Moreover, the daily rates for Coronavirus treatment have been reduced in Delhi.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday rolled back his order on mandatory five-day institutional quarantine period for COVID-19 positive patients stating that only those patients need to undergo institutional quarantine who do not require hospitalisation and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation.

“Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment & do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation,” Baijal said in a tweet. Baijal had on Friday issued an order that every COVID-19 positive person in Delhi will have to stay in five-day institutional quarantine.

“Every corona positive person will have to stay in quarantine centre for five days. Only then a person will be sent to home isolation. But if there are symptoms then they will be sent to the quarantine centre or hospital, accordingly,” the order had said.

Anil Baijal also said on Saturday that treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made affordable in the national capital with the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“With the guidance of Hon’ble Home Minister @HMOIndia, Covid treatment made affordable in Delhi. #IndiaFightsCorona #HealthForAll,” Baijal tweeted quoting tweets of the spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs. In a series of tweets, Spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs informed about the charges being fixed for treatment of COVID-19 in Delhi. The cost of treatment at the coronavirus-designated private hospitals for isolation beds has been fixed at Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per day.

“To provide relief to the common man in Delhi, HM @AmitShah constituted a committee under Member of @NITIAayog to fix rates charged by Pvt hospitals in Delhi for isolation beds, ICUs without ventilator support & ICUs with ventilator support,” it tweeted.

“Committee has recommended Rs 8000-10000, 13000-15000 & 15000-18000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICUs without & with ventilator respectively to all hospitals as compared to the current charges of Rs 24000-25000, 34000-43000 & 44000-54000 (excluding PPE cost) @HMOIndia,” it said in another tweet of the thread.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 53,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi including 27,512 active, 23,569 Cured/Discharged/Migrated and 2035 deaths.

