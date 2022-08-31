Delhi LG to Sue AAP Leaders for ‘defamatory’ allegations

- Advertisement -

VK Saxena, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, vowed today to sue Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, for “extremely defamatory and baseless” corruption charges leveled against him.

When he was head of a government Khadi board during the 2016 demonetization, Mr. Saxena allegedly coerced two workers to exchange illegal cash notes worth Rs. 1,400 crore, according to AAP.

According to officials, the CBI has already investigated the matter based on information provided by the KVIC and has prepared a charge sheet.

According to them, two people whose statements are being “fabricated against the LG” have been proven to be involved in corruption at KVIC following demonetization by the CBI.

They said it is amply clear that “a corrupt AAP is using corrupt people to divert attention from their widespread misdeeds that includes massive corruption in education, liquor and PWD amounting to thousands of crores”. It has been the hallmark of “Kejriwal and company to shoot and scoot and then when pushed for truth, apologise”, they added.

The officials said LG has taken a serious view of these “blatantly false, defamatory and obviously diversionary allegations” made by these AAP leaders and has decided to take legal action against them “so that the AAP does not get away with its characteristic shoot and scoot”.

They said the matter being falsely touted by the AAP is with regard to Rs 17.07 lakh as against the claims of Rs 1400 crore being made by the party leaders “which is nothing but a figment of imagination for which the habitual liars will face the consequences”.

Referring to the demonetization carried out by the central government on November 8, 2016, officials said KVIC issued a circular the next day stating that the “old currency notes of the denomination of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 will not be accepted by any sales outlets and establishments with immediate effect.”

Certain demonetized notes were discovered to have been placed in the account of Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan (KGB), New Delhi, on various dates, and the matter was promptly forwarded to the KVIC’s Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) for inquiry and action.

The CBI was also alerted, and on the basis of this information, they performed a combined surprise check on April 6, 2017.

Also Read: Delhi Assembly session extends again for a day

PREGNANT WOMEN GETTING AFFECTED BY DISHWARE, HAIR DYE, AND PLASTICS?