The much-awaited 10th edition of the Delhi Literature Festival is virtual, with sessions are spread over two weekends- from 18th to 20th Feb & 25th to 27th Feb 2022. DLF is the flagship literary event on the cultural calendar of the national capital city. Over the last nine years, the Delhi Literature Festival has hosted a galaxy of speakers from across the globe and engaged with numerous literature lovers through discussions, book readings, book launches, and workshops.

Due to the ongoing threat of the Covid 19 pandemic, the 10th edition of the festival, like last year, will be held online. In its tenth edition, the festival will host renowned authors, artists, and content creators from the world of literature, theater, films, and ardent book lovers.

The Delhi Literature Festival 2022 list of authors includes Bestseller & Award winner of Amazon’s Popular Book of 2021 in Business & Economics, author of ‘Roaring Lambs’. Mr. Sreedhar Bevara. The fest will also host Nobel Laureate and Author Dr. Kailash Satyarthi, Dr. Shashi Tharoor and Union Culture Minister Shri Kishan G. Reddy, Union Minister & Author Shri Bhupender Yadav with economist Ila Patnaik’s bestseller ‘The Rise of the BJP’, and Mr. Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder of Koo, the homegrown social media app.

The festival will feature politician Manish Tewari who has analysed India’s counter-terrorism tactics over the years, through his book ’10 Flashpoints 20 Years’. The audience will witness a session with Mythological author Smt. Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Bollywood actors Neena Gupta and Divya Dutta, top romance writer Ajay Kumar Panday, and journalist Sagarika Ghose who has penned a book on Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee. Debutant author Nidhi Upadhyay whose novel ‘That Night: Four Friends, Twenty Years, One Haunting Secret’, has been Asia’s best-seller in the suspense thriller category, will discuss “dark” writing, a twisted tale of friendship and betrayal. The festival will also showcase the works of Dr. Purushottam Aggarwal on the great poet Kabir, Tarana Hussain Khan’s ‘The Begum & the Dastan’, Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s ‘Sita, A tale of Ancient Love’ and a session with historian Dr.Vikram Sampath on Veer Savarkar.

The concluding session of the festival will host Shranaya Bhattacharya who will discuss her book ‘Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India’s Lonely Young Women’ and ‘The Search for Intimacy and Independence’.

Details and registrations are online through the website, visit www.delhiliteraturefestival.org to know more.