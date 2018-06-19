Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called off his strike at Lieutenant Governor's house. The strike was called against the alleged strike of IAS officers in Delhi. Delhi CM was on sit-in strike since last Monday. According to reports, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed all IAS officers to attend regular meetings.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called off his strike at Lieutenant Governor’s house. The strike was called against the alleged strike of IAS officers in Delhi. Delhi CM was on sit-in strike at Raj Bhawan since last Monday. According to reports, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed all IAS officers to attend regular meetings. After the end of deadlock between AAP government and LG, Arvind Kejriwal will leave the Raj Bhawan soon. It comes two days after Delhi High Court slammed Arvind Kejriwal for his continuous strike at LG house. saying that who authorised him to sit-in at Raj Bhawan. Addressing media, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that he is hopeful that everything will be sorted out.

Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal alleged LG of using police for forceful eviction of AAP MLAs from Raj Bhawan. Also today, two cabinet ministers in Delhi government, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain, were released from a government hospital. The slugfest saw the unity of opposition parties, excluding main opposition party Congress, which criticised the Arvind Kejriwal for his sit-in protest.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the dharna by Arvind Kejriwal drama. He also added that AAP chief sit-in protest is not good for the people of Delhi. Chief Ministers of various opposition parties, including Mamata Banerjee, HD Kumaraswamy, came in support of Arvind Kejriwal, saying that Delhi Chief Minister is the elected representative of the people of the national capital, so the mandate of people should be respected.

Arvind Kejriwal has also demanded a full statehood for Delhi, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating hindrance in the development works of Delhi. He also alleged that Central government has directed IAS officers to not attend the regular meetings of the Delhi government.

