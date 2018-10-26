Delhi madrasa scuffle: The scuffle between the minor boys broke out after the Madrasa students expressed their objection to a few local boys who were playing on the vacant land outside the Madrasa.

A minor boy reportedly died after he got into a scuffle outside a madrasa in Malviya Nagar area of south Delhi. Later, the deceased was identified as an 8-year-old studying at Madrasa. Reports suggest that the boy sustained a head injury after a fight broke out between two groups of minor boys. The incident took place on Thursday morning. According to police reports, the scuffle between the minor boys broke out after the Madrasa students expressed their objection to a few local boys who were playing on the vacant land outside the Madrasa.

Further disclosing the matter, the investigating police officer said that there were some local boys who were playing outside the madrasa in Malviya Nagar when the student protested, the local minor boys said that they had no other place to play nearby. Reports suggest that later an altercation took place following which the two groups got into a fight. The minor boy who died had reportedly faced internal injury on his head. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Azeem who studied at the Madrasa Das ul Uloom Faridiya.

Soon after the boy was hit, he fell unconscious. The authorities were alerted about the incident after which he was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors look after he declared him brought dead. The boy was reportedly was living away from his parents reportedly at Madrasa. The boy was the native of Haryana’s Mewat. Soon after the incident took place Delhi Police rushed to the spot and later sent the body for postmortem. The investigating officer added that a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

The police added that special teams have been formed to investigate the matter and the minor boys involved in the matter have been taken into custody.

