The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

A major fire broke out on Saturday at the CGO complex in South Delhi’s Pragati Vihar, news agency ANI reported. The fire started on the first floor around 9:45 am. As many as 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fight operations are underway to douse the flames. Some of the employees present in the building were evacuated, reports said. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Some media reports, however, have claimed that prima facie probe suggests a short circuit to be the reason behind the blaze. No loss of life and property has been reported so far.

Visuals: Fire breaks out in a building in Block-14 in Pragati Vihar's CGO Complex, Delhi. 15 fire tenders at the spot. Fire-fighting operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jkAdVJsDtd — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2019

Fire chief Atul Garg said the fire is under control now but it would a bit more time to be completely doused. In another such incident, around 100 families were left homeless when a when a major fire at a furniture godown near Kirti Nagar railway station gutted a slum and two other buildings on Friday.

According to a fire official, a call about the blaze was received at 12:05 am and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took several hours to doze of the fire but no injuries or casualties were reported.

