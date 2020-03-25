Delhi man has been arrested from the Mukherjee Nagar area of South-west Delhi. The man was alleged by the woman as he misbehaved with her after she objected he spits on a lady and called her corona.

Coronavirus lockdown Day 1: A 40-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for misbehaving with a lady in Mukherjee Nagar. He was on a two-wheeler and misbehaved with a Manipuri woman who went out to buy the grocery. Police arrested him soon after the report registered by the woman. It has been reported that he called the woman corona and spat on her after she objected to him and ran.

The lady stated that she went out to buy the grocery from the mear by a shop, when she came near to the shady area a man came and put some glue a comment on her, he misbehaved with her. The lady boldly objected and shouted on him. But the man spat on him which is very harmful during COVID-19 and called her corona. The woman said that before she could follow him or do something he left on his two-wheeler.

The incident came into limelight when the lady went to the nearby police station to file a report against him. A 25-year-old lady got disappointed by such behaviour during this phase and she also got scared. The news became bigger and grab the attention when the picture of the lady started going viral on social media.

#JUSTIN: A 40-year-old man has been arrested by the @DCPNWestDelhi's team for allegedly misbehaving with a 25-year-old woman from Manipur, in Mukherjee Nagar area. When she objected, he spat on her and shouted ‘corona’ before escaping on his two-wheeler.@IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/tp3lIdmVYM — Mahender Singh (@mahendermanral) March 25, 2020

After looking at the incident, Delhi Chief Minister asked Delhi Police to arrest the culprit as soon as possible and to take some strict action against him. Delhi Chief Minister said that we all need to stay united at the time of COVID-19.

