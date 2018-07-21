A man jumped in front of a speeding Delhi Metro on Friday at Jangpura metro station. Due to the incident, the services of the violet line metro were interrupted for a couple of hours.

A 23-year-old man jumped in front of a speeding metro and allegedly committed suicide on Friday in Delhi. As per reports, the incident happened at Delhi’s Jangpura metro station around 1:56pm. Due to the incident, service of the Violet line metro was interrupted for a couple of hours.

Briefing the incident, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation through a statement said, “A man allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at Jangpura on Line-6 heading towards Badarpur around 1:56 pm. The body of the deceased being taken out from the train tracks. So, there will be a little delay on this section till the track is cleared.”

After the incident, police identified the deceased as 23-year-old Mayur Sharma, who jumped on the tracks at Jangpura Station.

A senior investigating officer reported that Mayank Sharma was a resident of Sadiq Nagar in South Delhi. “Sharma was dead on the spot as he jumped in front of a speeding train,” police said.

“He was preparing for competitive examinations. His father is a coast guard,” he added.

The Violet Line, where the incident happened is generally a crowded line that connects the Kashmere Gate station in New Delhi to Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad.

