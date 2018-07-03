A 38-year-old man died after an under construction building fell on him and a teenager on Monday evening, July 2. The deceased was identified as Rakib who was returning home when the incident took place due to a heavy rainstorm. According to police, Rakib is survived by his wife and three children.

An under construction building claims a life and injures a teenager in Delhi. The incident took place on Monday evening, July 2 when a 38-year-old man along with a teenager was crossing the area on their bike in Delhi’s Narela. According to the police, the duo was going back home when the wall came down due to a heavy rainstorm. The PCR received a call from one of the passersby regarding the incident, the victims were soon rushed to the nearby hospital where the man was declared dead and the boy was discharged after treatment.

The deceased was identified as Rakib, who hails from Kureni village, few miles away from the spot where the incident took place while the teenager boy was victim’s neighbour. According to police reports, the wall of the building fell from the fifth floor. Rakib is survived by his wife and three children. A case was registered and the Delhi police have started enquiring into the matter.

