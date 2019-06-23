Delhi: A female journalist was attacked by unidentified men in Ashok Nagar. The woman has sustained bullet injuries in her right arm and is out of danger. The woman lives in Noida and is currently working for a television channel.

Delhi: A female journalist was allegedly shot at by a group of unidentified men in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave on late Saturday night. The reports said that the incident took place when the woman was driving her Hyundai i20 car around 12:30 am when a Maruti Swift suddenly intercepted her car. The woman has sustained bullet injuries in her arm and has been admitted to Dharamshila Hospital in east Delhi. The woman is currently out of danger.

Mitali Chandola, was driving alone near Dharamshilla Cancer Hospital when two bike-borne attackers stopped her car and opened fire from the front, said Joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Alok Kumar. Multiple bullets were shot at the woman, however, only two hits and pierced the car’s front windshield, said Kumar. The woman has also alleged that the assailants also threw eggs on her cars.

The woman lives in Noida and is currently working for a television channel. The police have registered a case against an attempt to murder at the New Ashok Nagar police station.

The police is suspecting personal enmity as the reason for the attack as the woman told police about differences with her husband and his family. The police have not yet ruled out other angles, including an attempt to robbery. The woman has received bullet injuries in the right arm.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App