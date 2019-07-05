Delhi: A massive broke out at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) office on Friday. The office of the DGHS is located I in Karkardooma area of the national capital, Delhi. As many as 22 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No reports of injury were so far reported. Reports suggest that the Delhi Fire Service got a call at around 1:50, informing them about the fire incident. The department dispatched 22 fire engines to the spot. Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg was quoted as saying that they have deployed as many as 60 fire personnel for the fire fighting operation.