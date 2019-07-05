Delhi Massive fire breaks out at Directorate General of Health Services' office in Karkardooma: The office of the DGHS is located in Karkardooma area of the national capital, Delhi. As many as 22 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No reports of injury were so far reported.

Delhi: A massive broke out at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) office on Friday. The office of the DGHS is located I in Karkardooma area of the national capital, Delhi. As many as 22 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No reports of injury were so far reported. Reports suggest that the Delhi Fire Service got a call at around 1:50, informing them about the fire incident. The department dispatched 22 fire engines to the spot. Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg was quoted as saying that they have deployed as many as 60 fire personnel for the fire fighting operation.

Delhi: A fire breaks out at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Office, Karkardooma. Total 22 fire tender at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/NwTClOHMWx — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

