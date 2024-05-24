Delhi Metro Extends Early Services for Election Day, Metro Operations To Begin At 4:00 AM

Delhi Metro will commence its operations earlier on 25th May, Saturday, starting at 4:00 AM, So that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility. This earlier start time is aimed at accommodating those who need to travel to their polling stations to fulfill their election duties.

On the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on 25th May, 2024 (Saturday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 04:00 AM.

By starting operations earlier, the metro system ensures that election staff, who may need to travel from distant locations, can reach their assigned polling stations promptly and efficiently. Additionally, to facilitate their commute, trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines until 6:00 AM. Following 6:00 AM, normal metro train services will resume, operating throughout the day as usual. This initiative demonstrates the commitment of the Delhi Metro to support the democratic process by enabling seamless transportation for election personnel.

In addition to accommodating staff, the early metro start will benefit travelers from distant areas, allowing them to align their schedules effectively. This initiative is expected to enhance overall voter turnout by facilitating timely transportation for voters. By providing convenient travel options, the metro system aims to encourage more people to participate in the electoral process, ultimately contributing to a more inclusive democracy.