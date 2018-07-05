Delhi Metro services on the violet line halted after a portion of the wall fell on a coach at Lajpat Nagar station. Commuters are being told to exit as no service will be available on the violet line.

Delhi Metro services on the violet line have been disrupted as boundary wall near Lajpat Nagar collapsed at around 4 pm. Inputs from Moolchand Metro Station are coming in, commuters are being told to exit as no service will be available on the violet line.

As per reports, no one has been injured in the incident but the services have been stopped on the line, the incident occurred after heavy rains lashed Delhi today.

Services of #Delhi Metro's Violet line halted after a portion of a railing wall fell on a train between Lajpat Nagar & Jangpura metro station. pic.twitter.com/yHJNeZJZRm — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

