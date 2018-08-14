Delhi Metro is running a special train this Independence Day which is having photographs of freedom fighters and other Indian icons wrapped all over the outer surface of the coaches. The train will be in service for a period of two months. Flagging off the train, Union Minister VK Singh said, "A special tribute, to the ones who gave up their lives to guarantee our freedom.

Delhi Metro is running a special train this Independence Day which is having photographs of freedom fighters and other Indian icons wrapped all over the outer surface of the coaches. The train will be in service for a period of two months. The train will not only be having photographs of freedom fighters, Indian icons but it will also have inspirational messages to promote nationalism and unity among the people. Union Minister VK Singh flagged off this special train. The train has been imprinted with photographs Freedom Fighters and Indian icons.

Flagging off the train, Union Minister VK Singh said, “A special tribute, to the ones who gave up their lives to guarantee our freedom. This special train will run between Samaypur Badli and HUDA City Centre which falls on the yellow line.

Union Minister VK Singh before flagging off the train also wrote a message for the freedom fighters. The minister wrote, “Happy Independence Day”.

This morning was special, flagged off the #FreedomExpress #DelhiMetro. The train has been imprinted with photographs of our #TrueHeros, our #FreedomFighters. A special tribute, to the ones who gave up their lives to guarantee our #freedom #IndiaFirst 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay2018 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/h05uhYl9qW — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) August 13, 2018

The Delhi Metro services on the Independence Day will run as usual across all the 7 lines of the Delhi Metro network. However, parking facility at metro stations have already been closed from 6 am on August 14 to 2 pm till August 15. The decision has been taken as security precaution in the wake of the Independence Day.

While metro services will run as usual, there may be an interruption for a short duration between Indraprastha and Mandi House metro station in the morning hours as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy will pass around that time.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Independence Day, a full proof security has been into place while at some places, there are 5 layer security in the national capital.

