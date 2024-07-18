Delhi Metro Introduces Liquor Rules, Check Quantities Allowed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced stringent regulations regarding the carriage of liquor bottles within its network, impacting commuters across Delhi-NCR. Effective immediately, passengers must comply with updated guidelines allowing the transport of only two sealed liquor bottles, in accordance with respective state excise laws. This rule applies to travel within destinations including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, urging travelers to exercise caution when carrying alcohol on Delhi Metro.

Previously, DMRC permitted passengers to carry two bottles within the NCR service area. However, the corporation has now synchronized its policy with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana’s state excise regulations. Hence, commuters are advised to remain vigilant to avoid potential legal consequences under applicable excise laws while using Delhi Metro. Additionally, passengers should note that transporting liquor bottles beyond Delhi’s borders is restricted to one sealed bottle only. Failure to comply with this regulation, including possession of unsealed bottles, may lead to legal action under Delhi’s excise laws.

Must Read: Gonda Train Accident: Trains Cancelled and Diverted, Check Updated List And Helpline Numbers Here

Initially, DMRC allowed each passenger to carry up to two bottles of liquor or beer inside metro premises last June. However, objections from the Delhi government, citing violations of city excise policies, prompted a review of these allowances. It is important to note that DMRC permits the transport of two bottles until the Delhi border, with bottles adhering to specific capacities of 250 ml, 500 ml, or 750 ml, irrespective of sizes such as full (750 ml), quarter (180 ml), half (375 ml), or local terms like pavwa and khambha.

For the latest updates and clarifications on these regulations, commuters are encouraged to consult DMRC’s official announcements and strictly adhere to the revised guidelines to avoid any inconvenience during their journeys.

Also Read: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Car Repair Workshop in Srinagar