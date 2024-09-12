Delhi Metro Launches Multi-Journey Tickets For Enhanced Passenger Convenience

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday launched the Multiple Journey QR Ticket (MJQRT), a technology designed to offer greater convenience for passengers by eliminating the need for purchasing daily QR tickets.

DMRC’s Managing Director, Vikas Kumar launched the new feature today at Metro Bhawan in the presence of other senior officials.

According to a post shared by the official handle of DMRC on X, MJQRT is a revolutionary digital initiative, marking the first time in India that a QR-based multiple-journey product is being introduced.

Available exclusively on DMRC’s Delhi Metro Sarathi (Momentum 2.0) app, MJQRT provides passengers with a seamless, efficient way to manage multiple journeys on the Delhi Metro.

The Delhi Metro announced that this feature will be available for App users from Friday. Passengers will be able to view their journeys, including fare payments and recharges, directly on the app.

To avail of the MJQRT, users must register on the ‘Delhi Sarthi’ (Momentum 2.0) app and can start with an initial amount of Rs 150, which can be used for metro travel.

There is no security deposit required for the MJQRT. Users can easily add value in multiples of Rs 50 through digital payment methods such as UPI, credit cards, and debit cards, with a maximum balance limit of Rs 3,000.

A minimum balance of Rs 60 is required to travel using the MJQRT. MJQRT offers passengers a 10 per cent discount during peak hours (8 AM – 12 PM and 5 PM – 9 PM) and a 20 per cent discount during off-peak hours.

MJQRT serves as an eco-friendly and economical alternative to the traditional smart cards currently in use. In case of theft, loss, or damage to the mobile device, the remaining balance will remain intact, and passengers can continue using the MJQRT by logging in on another device.

The ‘Ease of Booking’ program by DMRC emphasizes multiple modes of ticket booking, multiple fare media, and multiple payment options. The MJQRT is the latest addition to the existing fare media options, including single journey QR tickets, NCMC, and DMRC smart cards.

MD Kumar while launching this initiative said, “We are pleased to launch the Multiple Journey QR Ticket (MJQRT) as part of our ‘Ease of Booking’ initiative. MJQRT simplifies travel with a single QR code, enhancing convenience and offering eco-friendly benefits. This innovation reflects our commitment to improving the passenger experience on Delhi Metro”.

With the launch of MJQRT, DMRC reaffirms its dedication to enhancing passenger experiences through digital innovation, making metro travel more convenient and environment-friendly.

(With ANI Inputs)

