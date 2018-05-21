The Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line which will connect Kalkaji Mandir to Janakpuri, which will be open to the public from May 29, the announcement came on Monday, May 21. It will also provide interchange facility at Janakpuri West (for the Blue Line) and Hauz Khas (for the Yellow Line).

The much awaited Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, which will be connecting to south Delhi’s Kalkaji Mandir and west Delhi’s Janakpuri, will finally open From May 28. This route will not only increase the connectivity between west and south Delhi but also cut travel time from Janakpuri to Noida. The new route will also provide much convenience to the commuters from south Delhi to reach Noida. It will be flagged off by the Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and by the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal from the Nehru Enclave Metro station. All the passengers can use the services from the next day, May 29.

The corridor comprises of 16 stations, which are: Janakpuri West, Dabri Mor, Dashrath Puri, Palam, RK Puram, IIT, Hauz Khas, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, Sadar Bazar Cantonment, Terminal-1 Indira Gandhi international airport, ShankarVihar, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, and Nehru Enclave.

It will also provide interchange facility at Janakpuri West (for the Blue Line) and Hauz Khas (for the Yellow Line). With this, the entire long route, that is 38.2 kilometre from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden, will become operational.

This line will also be a relief for the commuters who travel from Gurugram (Gurgaon), as they now can change trains at the Hauz Khas to reach south Delhi and Noida.

And passengers who are traveling from Noida will also get direct connectivity to the domestic terminal of the airport Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The wait time between the trains is estimated to be five minutes and 14 seconds. This line is likely to be used by more than 4 lakh passengers, reported Hindustan Times.

