Delhi Metro Resume Date News: After several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro is now ready to resume operations as soon as the central government gives nod, said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement on Sunday.

Dayal said that the DMRC was prepared to commence operations whenever directed by the government, all necessary guidelines to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus should be implemented and all efforts should be made to make travel safe for their valued commuters.

This statement comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to consider re-opening on a trial basis the Delhi Metro in a phased manner, as the COVID-19 situation in Delhi was now under control.

Kejriwal said during a press brief on Sunday that they had requested Centre to allow the re-opening of Delhi Metro in a phased manner, on a trial basis, as COVID-19 situation in Delhi was under control then. He said that he hoped the Centre would make a decision soon.

The metro train services have been under suspension since March 22, the day of the COVID-19 ‘Janata curfew’, and the resumption of services is subject to the approval by the Delhi government and a subsequent nod from the Central government.

