The Kalkaji Mandir to Janakpuri West section of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line is likely to be thrown open to public in the coming week. The inspection of the 25km long section by the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has been concluded and the report is expected in the coming days. The inspection which began on May 8, concluded on Thursday and once CMRS gives the green signal, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will announce the date for the section to start operations.

Last year, 12.6km section of the line, Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir was inaugurated. The remaining section will connect Vasant Vihar, Munirka, Indian Institute of Technology, Greater Kailash, Chirag Dilli and other localities in south Delhi. This section will bring this region closer to Noida and west Delhi. The domestic terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport will also get a link in the metro line.

Providing inter-connectivity for the HUDA City-Samaypur Badli and Magenta line, Hauz Khaz will become an interchange station.

This interchange link will reduce the travelling time between Gurugram and Noida by at least half an hour to around 50 minutes.

The Janakpuri west on the Blue line (Dwarka -Noida/Vaishali) will similarly become an interchange station and provide inter-connectivity between south and west Delhi. For lakhs of west Delhi residents their only connectivity is the blue line, but now it will change as the new corridor will pass through and connect heavily populated areas like Palam, Dabri, and Mahavir Enclave.

While Delhi University got metro connectivity years ago, Jamia Millia Islamia was also put on the metro map last year when the first section on the Magenta Line opened. With the opening of this second section, Jawaharlal Nehru University would also come close to Delhi Metro with Munirka just a kilometre away.

The DMRC has constructed nine subways on Outer Ring Road to facilitate entry and exit from stations on the new line. “These subways will work as entry/exit structures and also as independent free subways for the pedestrians. All subways have stairs, escalators and lifts,” the DMRC spokesperson said.

