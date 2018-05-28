The extension of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus station to Lajpat Nagar will now open in July, instead of June as scheduled earlier. Lajpat Nagar to South campus would connect major shopping destinations of Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar through a single corridor.

Delhi’s wait for the crucial extension of Pink Line joining destinations like Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar just got longer. The extension of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus station to Lajpat Nagar will now open in July, instead of June as scheduled earlier. According to reports, Managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Mangu Singh, had said that corporation was ready to open two sections of the Pink Line-Dugabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar and Shiv Vihar to Trilokpuri-in June this year.

However, the extension of the operational Majlis Park-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus corridor to Lajpat Nagar has been postponed to July, while the Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section has been rescheduled to August. The total length of these two corridors is 27 kms.

“Both the sections were scheduled to open in June but there is still some finishing work left at many stations and that is why the opening has been postponed,” a DMRC official said.

Also, instead of opening two sections at one go, we have now decided to open them in a staggered fashion,” he added. Another section of the corridor, Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, is scheduled to open in September this year.

Currently, Lajpat Nagar is connected to Delhi Metro network on Violet Line and with the opening of the underground Lajpat Nagar station of Pink Line, it will become an interchange station.

The new station is going to open right near the famous Lajpat Nagar market and will be a major attraction for shoppers coming from north and west Delhi. Pink Line would also connect major shopping destinations of Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar through a single corridor.

