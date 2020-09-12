Delhi Metro has resumed services on all of its routes across Delhi-NCR and the trains are back to running on the pre-pandemic timings.

Delhi Metro resumed all operations on Saturday with the resumption of the Airport Express Line. All services shall be available from 6 am to 11 pm across all routes.”With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling. #MetroBackOnTrack,” DMRC tweeted. DMRC resumed its services on the Magenta and Grey lines yesterday under Stage-II of restarting its operations with all COVID-19 protocols in place.

Delhi Metro services continue to function for the sixth consecutive day post resumption of services in a phased manner in three stages beginning from September 7, after a gap of more than five months.The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners, and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protection protocols.

Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has made the additional deployment of around 1,000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel, which may take some time to settle in.

With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/e9BsAS9A9B — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 12, 2020

ALSO READ: With spike of over 97k new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 46L mark

ALSO READ: Social activist Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80