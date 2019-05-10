Delhi Metro services to start at 4 am for staff on election duty on May 12: Delhi Metro said the trains going from Dwarka Sector 21 toward Vaishali will begin operations at 04.30 am on May 12, 2019. The trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day on a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 06.00 am.

The trains will run two hours earlier than regular timing on on May 12, 2019 in Delhi.

Delhi Metro services to start at 4 am for staff on election duty on May 12: The Delhi Metro has decided to run its trains at 4 am on May 12 to facilitate the movement of government employees who have been deployed for election duty. The trains will run two hours earlier than regular timing, reports said. The move will help the election staff and the voters at the same time.

A press release by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that on the day of 2019 Lok Sabha election in the Capital city on May 12, 2019 (Sunday) the services on all lines will start from 4.00 am so that the staff deployed on election duty can enjoy hassle-free travel.

The trains going from Dwarka Sector 21 toward Vaishali will begin operations at 04.30 am on May 12, 2019. The trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day on a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 06.00 am, the DMRC said.

Delhi is segmented into 7 constituencies namely Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi. All these constituencies will vote on May 12, 2019. during 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

On March 10, 2019, the Election commission of India had announced that the polling for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Delhi will happen in a single phase on May 12, 2019. Polling for the sixth phase will begin at 7 am across the city at over 13,000 polling booths in Delhi.

Reports said that more than 1 crore adult voters will exercise their franchise in 10,464 booths to decide the fate of over 150 candidates.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App