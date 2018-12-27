Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has started a partnership with popular can aggregators Uber and Ola through a pilot project. The aim of this collaboration is to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters who are travelling from DMRC.

As a part of the collaboration, the cab aggregators will provide and set up kiosks at a few metro stations that the people can use to book cabs immediately. Not just this, the commuters will also be able to fetch information about the booking status of their cabs and current locations of the cabs that will be booked by the kiosks.

This Wednesday, the managing director of DMRC, Mangu Singh inaugurated the kiosks at two of the metro stations- Dwarka Sec-21 and Rajiv Chowk. While Uber has arranged kiosks for Dwarka Sector-21 and Sikanderpur metro stations, Ola has taken the responsibility to set up kiosks for MG Road and Noida Sector-18 metro station. Mangu Singh said that Delhi Metro is looking forward to encouraging more people to choose the metro for travelling and this last mile connectivity will help in it.

