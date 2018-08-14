Delhi Metro train services on August 15 Independence Day will run as usual, however, there will be a slight change in selected entry-exits gates at four metro stations including Lal Quila, ITO, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate. Moreover, parking at metro stations from 6 am on August 14 to 2 pm till August 15 will remain closed due to security reasons.

Delhi Metro train services on August 15 Independence Day will run as usual and according to their regular schedule, the DMRC informed in a press note. However, due to security reasons, selected entry/exit points at four metro stations including Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO will remain closed during the ceremony time. Moreover, considering that more people will be commuting towards Lal Quila area, the DMRC management will set up additional ticket counters at Lal Quila and Jama Masjid stations. Also, in order to assist the crowd at these stations, the DMRC will also add additional staff during the rush hour.

DMRC has said that all metro stations will remain open on Independence Day. However, parking at stations will remain closed from 6 am on August 14 to 2 pm till August 15 as a security precaution.

Occasions like Independence Day or Republic Day are always on the radar of terror activities, therefore, ensuring full-proof security on such occasions is always a challenging task.

While there is no change in the schedule of Delhi Metro on Independence Day, there may be a slight suspension of services between two metro stations — Indraprastha and Mandi House. The suspension will be for a while as during this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy will pass through Tilak Marg.

Though metro services will run as usual on August 15, people can witness a special metro train which will be having photographs of freedom fighters. The train will have photographs of freedom fighters, other Indian icons, for a period of two months.

