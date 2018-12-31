Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday flagged off the Lajpat Nagar--Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor of the Delhi Metro from the Metro Bhawan. With the opening of this section, all 38 stations on the pink line are operational, however, the link between Mayur Vihar 1 and Trilokpuri remains incomplete due to a land issue. One can travel from Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Pocket -1 and then from Trilokpuri to Shiv Vihar.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday flagged off the Lajpat Nagar–Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor of the Delhi Metro from the Metro Bhawan. The 9.7-kilometre corridor is part of the 59-km-long Pink line, which traverses from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar and will be operational from 4:00 PM today.

The newly-flagged off corridor has 5 stations- Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. While Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 are elevated, the other stations are underground.

While the Mayur Vihar Phase-I will be an interchange station, Hazrat Nizamuddin will become one of Delhi Metro’s major transit hubs as the station would provide direct connectivity with the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station as well as the Sarai Kale Khan Inter State Bus Terminus.

As per DMRC, the trains will operate between Majlis Park and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 at a peak hour frequency of 5 minutes and 12 seconds and during the non-peak hours, the frequency will be of 5 minutes and 45 seconds with a total of 29 trains operating on the line.

With the opening of this section, all 38 stations on the pink line are operational, however, the link between Mayur Vihar 1 and Trilokpuri remains incomplete due to a land issue. One can travel from Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Pocket -1 and then from Trilokpuri to Shiv Vihar.

