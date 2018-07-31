The Delhi metro's pink line from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar section on August 6. The long route will be flagged off byDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The line will be a major relief for all the students who have waited for years for the line and who have colleges that are in South Campus.

The new stations in this line are- Sir Vishveshariah Moti Bagh, Bhikhaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar

The much-awaited Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar section of De Delhi Metro’s Pink Line will be opened for public from August 6, Monday. The line will be a major relief for all the students who have waited for years for the line and who have colleges that are in South Campus: such as Motilal Nehru College, Ram Lal College, Venky College among others.

Responding to the new development, Anuj Dayal, the Executive Director (Corporate Communications) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the section will be integrated via remote from Metro Bhawan at 11:30 am and the commuter services will start from 1 pm on the same day.

The line will be flagged off by Minister of State (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The section mainly consists of 6 stations, which include 2 interchange stations at Lajpat Nagar and INA.

A good news for all the commuters is that the section will connect 4 major markets of Delhi: Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar, So, it is expected to a corridor for shopaholics.

This new section will reduce the time for passengers by up to 20 minutes. The current travel time between is INA and Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line) stations are almost 24 minutes which would come down to 5 minutes.

The very first corridor of the new Pink Line, from Majlis Park to South Campus was opened on March 14, which has connected the north and south campuses of the Delhi University.

