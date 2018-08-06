The Lajpat Nagar-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus corridor of Delhi Metro's newly Pink Line was flagged off by Union Hardeep Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, August 6. The stretch has been named as the corridor for shoppers as it will be connecting four major markets of the city: Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar.

Delhi Pink Line Metro service on the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section was flagged off by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday, August 6. The section is all set to emerge as a ‘corridor for shoppers’. The newly metro has 6 metro stations: Sir Vishwesaraiya Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Kama Place, INA, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar.

The 8.10 km-long long route is connected to 4 major markets of the city, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar, which is a good news for shoppers and a relief for students who have colleges in the South Campus: Motilal Nehru College, Ram Lal College, Venky College among others.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), spokesperson said from Monday to Saturday, 20 trains will run in a single loop which starts from Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar and on Sundays, 9 trains will run between Majlis Park and Lajpat Nagar.

The spokesperson added that the other remaining section of the newly Pink Line corridor would start by September this year. while the passengers can use the introduced section from 1 pm on Monday.

The inauguration video was shared by Delhi CM and Aam Admi Party leader on the party’s Twitter handle. In his post, Kejriwal is seen with Puri along with other officials.

Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal to Flag-off the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus- Lajpat Nagar Section of Pink Line of Delhi Metro shortly. pic.twitter.com/S82ZCoAYBq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 6, 2018

Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal reaches Metro Bhawan to attend the Flagging-off Ceremony of Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus- Lajpat Nagar section of Pink Line of Delhi Metro. pic.twitter.com/DOOWHlJRMa — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 6, 2018

