Delhi MNC rape: Delhi Police has arrested the perpetrators after the victim filed a complaint. Reportedly, she was gang-raped by two men after she agreed to take a lift from them on Saturday night in Delhi's Dwarka.

The crime against women in the national capital just doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. A woman who is said to be working with a multinational company in west Delhi’s Dwarka was gang-raped by two of her colleagues on Saturday night. The matter was highlighted after the victim filed a complaint with the Delhi Police. As per reports, taking cognizance of the complaint, the police have reportedly formed special teams to probe the case and later nabbed the two accused involved in the gangrape of the Delhi woman.

In the complaint filed, the woman said that the two accused raped her on the pretext of giving her a lift. The two Delhi MNC employees who were named in the police complaint were later identified as Birju, 25, and his associate Vinod Kumar, 31. In the complaint filed with Delhi Police, the girl said that the two men had offered her a lift after office on Saturday.

The Delhi girl added that during the journey, the two accused served her drinks laced with sedatives following which she fell unconscious. The investigating police officer said that after the girl fell unconscious, the accused took her to a flat where they took turns to rape her. Later, the accused dropped the girl in Vasant Kunj area of Delhi.

After being left, the victim somehow managed to reach back her home and narrated the ordeal to her parents. On Sunday, the victim along with her family members filed a police complaint against the two accused. Soon after the medical report confirmed the rape, the Delhi police arrested two of the accused from their houses.

