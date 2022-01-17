Mumbai reported 7,895 new cases of COVID-19 out of 57,534 tests conducted during the last 24 hours.

Delhi continued to register a decline in daily COVID-19 cases with the city recording 18,286 cases in the last 24 hours. As per a bulletin issued by the health department of Delhi government, the positivity rate for the day has declined to 27.87 per cent. A total of 65,621 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 17,09,970.

During the last 24 hours, 21,846 people recovered from the infection, taking the recoveries in the national capital to 15,94,788. 28 people died due to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 25,363.

There are currently 89,819 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital, out of which 68,411 are currently in home isolation. As per Delhi government, there are currently 2,711 patients admitted to hospitals, out of which 120 are suspected to be infected with COVID-19 and 2,591 are confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Out of 2,591 confirmed cases of the disease, 2,241 are from Delhi while 350 are from outside. 835 of these confirmed cases are currently on Oxygen support, while 738 are currently on ICU support while 123 patients are on ventilator support in a critical condition.

As per the government, 85.51 per cent of beds across dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi are vacant, with only 2,711 beds out of total 15,499 beds being occupied by patients.

Similarly, 89.15 per cent of beds in COVID-19 care centres are vacant, with 502 beds out of 4,626 beds being occupied by patients. In the COVID-19 health centres, 81.65 per cent beds are empty, with only 29 out of 158 beds being occupied by the patients.

During the last 24 hours, 1,65,924 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered. Out of which 94,486 people received their first dose of the vaccine. 50,086 beneficiaries aged 15-18 years received their first dose of the vaccine. On the other side, 52,747 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

A total of 5,57,357 beneficiaries in ages 15-18 have received their first dose of the vaccine. During the last 24 hours, 18,691 precaution doses were administered, taking the total beneficiaries of the precaution dose of the vaccine to 1,26,509.

To date, a total of 2,85,34,771 vaccination doses have been administered in the national capital. Out of this, 1,64,88,980 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 1,19,19,282 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 7,895 new cases of COVID-19 out of 57,534 tests conducted during the last 24 hours. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, the total number of cases of the disease in Mumbai has gone up to 9,99,862. Eleven people lost their lives due to the virus during the last 24 hours and the death toll has gone up to 16,257. The city has 60,371 active cases.

The bulletin said that 21,025 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 9,20,383. It said 688 people were hospitalised in the past 24 hours taking the total hospitalisations to 5,722. There are a total of 38,127 beds in Mumbai. The current bed occupancy rate is 15.0 per cent.

Maharashtra reported 41,327 new cases and 29 deaths during the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin said on Sunday. At present as many as 8 Omicron infections were reported in the state taking the case tally to 1,738.

