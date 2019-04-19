Muslim prisoner branded with an Om on his back in Delhi's Tihar Jail, court orders enquiry: In Delhi's Tihar Jail, a Muslim prisoner complained that jail superintendent allegedly branded him with an 'Om' on his back. A Delhi court has ordered a detailed enquiry into the matter. The court has also asked for an explanation from the Director General of police (DGP), prison.

Muslim prisoner branded with an Om on his back in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, court orders enquiry: A Delhi court has ordered a detailed enquiry in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after a Muslim prisoner complained that jail superintendent allegedly branded him with an ‘Om’ on his back. Nabir, who is currently undertrial prisoner at the Tihar jail, filed a complaint at Karkardooma court that jail Superintendent Rajesh Chauhan burn-stamped ‘Om’ on his back knowing the fact that he was a Muslim.

The court has asked for an explanation from the Director General of police (DGP), prison. Tihar Jail DG said, “DIG is conducting an enquiry. The inmate has been shifted to another jail. A detailed report will be submitted to the court”.

Delhi: A prisoner at Tihar Jail, Nabir, complained at Karkardooma court that jail superintendent Rajesh Chauhan tattooed "Om" on his back knowing he is a Muslim. Tihar Jail DG says,"DIG conducting enquiry.Inmate shifted to another jail. Detailed report will be submitted to court" pic.twitter.com/xwrnShKiut — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

