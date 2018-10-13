Delhi-NCR air quality worsens: The air quality in the Delhi-NCR declined on Saturday just after witnessing a good breeze, due to crop-burning in neighbouring northern states, Punjab and Haryana, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Saturday morning was 699, which is above the poor category.

Delhi-NCR air quality worsens: Air Quality in Delhi-NCR once again declined on Saturday, October 13, because of pollution it has been receiving due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab. Burning of paddy straw every year in October and November in northern states is one of the major factors of air quality deterioration in the national capital. Media reports say in the past few days since the beginning of crop residue burning in Punjab and Haryana, the air quality in Delhi and NCR reached the poor and very poor category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Saturday morning was 699, which is above the poor category. The harmful air has not just affected Delhi, it has hit many parts of Mumbai as haze was witnessed in the city’s skyline for a second day on Saturday. Though not as bad as Delhi, the AQI in the city was 175, which is quite high.

Reacting to the development, Environmentalists say if the capital of a business hub needs to transform into a smart city then state authorities need to take stringent measures to mitigate pollution.

Besides crop-burning, many states of the country every year endure toxic smog due to the excessive burning of firecrackers on Diwali, which is considered as the biggest festival among Hindus.

In 2017, the Supreme Court of India banned the sale of firecrackers in the national capital ahead of Diwali, though the ruling was overturned by a bunch of fireworks manufactures.

