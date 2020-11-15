Air pollution in Delhi-NCR is likely to improve from today, as strong winds observed in the afternoon increased chances of rainfall in the evening and it will hopefully give some respite to the burning air, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

The situation of air pollution in Delhi-NCR is likely to improve from today, as strong winds observed in the afternoon increased chances of rainfall in the evening and it will hopefully give some respite to the burning air, said Dr Vijay Kumar Soni, Head of Environment and Research Centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD). There is a possibility of rainfall in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh due to the western disturbance on Sunday.

Dr VK Soni said that for the coming two-three days, the Air Quality Index (AQI) will remain in the poor category but the situation of air pollution will improve from here on. “Delhi’s AQI is currently in the ‘Severe’ category. More than 500 AQI levels were touched on the night of Diwali, but now due to the Western Disturbance’s influence and strong wind, it is expected that there will be a significant improvement in the air index. The AQI will slowly reverse,” Dr VK Soni told ANI.

“Overall, it can be said that due to the improvement in the AQI level, people will get some relief from air pollution because if it rains today due to the strong winds, the air quality will be a lot better,” Dr Soni added. Meanwhile, people in Delhi woke up to a further spike in air pollution as the city continued to remain engulfed in a blanket of smog post-Diwali with the air quality index in ‘severe’ and ‘very poor quality’ at several places on Sunday morning.



Also Read: Amit Shah calls urgent meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 surge, CM Kejriwal likely to attend

The areas around ITO were seen covered in heavy smog and the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 461 here, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. Very poor visibility was observed in areas around Civil Lines, Geeta Colony and ISBT today due to the pollution surge. The air quality dipped to “severe” at several places across the national capital on Saturday night itself owing to a combination of stubble burning and firecrackers burst during the Diwali celebrations in violation of a ban on the same.



The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM 2.5 pollutant stood at 481 in Anand Vihar, 444 in IGI Airport area, 457 in ITO, and 414 in Lodhi Road area, all four in the ‘severe’ category, at 11 pm on Saturday, according to the DPCC data.

On Saturday, Dr Ravi Malik, a former secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) told ANI that air pollution should not be taken lightly by the people.



“For some reason, we are taking air pollution lightly. Air pollution will attack the lungs and COVID-19 will also attack the lungs. And because of that, COVID-19 related deaths can also increase. In a bid to manage the situation we must do our bit and the government must do its role.” (ANI)

Also Read: Nitish Kumar to be Bihar CM for fourth term, oath taking ceremony at 11:30 am tomorrow