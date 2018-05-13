Sudden dust storm in Delhi and NCR brought the cities to a standstill and the rain that followed notched down the temperature. The raging storms affected the Delhi metro services while all flights at Delhi airport were grounded and at least 10 were diverted from the international airport.

Several parts of Delhi were hit by a sudden dust storm on Sunday evening which brought the city to a standstill. All the flights from Delhi airport were temporarily grounded and Delhi Metro services were also affected. As per reports, 10 flights were diverted at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to bad weather conditions. Noida also witnessed raging storm along with dark clouds hovering over the city while strong winds were also reported from Gurugram area too. The drizzle that followed in the NCR region brought the temperature a couple of notches down.

(Updating…)

