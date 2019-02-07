Delhi-NCR witnesses hailstorm: Parts of Delhi-Noida witnessed a hailstorm due to heavy rainfall on Thursday evening, February 7. It was a cloudy morning following which a little drizzle was witnessed in parts of the National Region Capital Region. Despite the heavy rainfall, the air quality remained to "very poor" category in the city.

Due to unprecedented rains, causing hailstorm, reportedly at least 16 Delhi-based trains were delayed by two to six hours

The Meteorological Departement had earlier declared that the sky will remain cloudy throughout the day with light, moderate to excessive rain or thunderstorm and will likely be witnessed in many parts of the city and Noida. Due to unprecedented rains, causing hailstorm, reportedly at least 16 Delhi-based trains were delayed by two to six hours due to excessive fog causing opaqueness.

A day earlier, the maximum temperature was as high as 25.1 degrees Celsius. A rainy delight did come as a surprise for many Delhi and Noida based people.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir continued to witness heavy snow with minimum temperature in minus and beyond that.

Tourists generally go on vacations during this weather to enjoy snowfall and share a wintry delight as Delhi and Noida are way too hot these days during winters as well, thanks to global warming.

