Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, traffic moves at snail’s pace due to waterlogging: Delhi and its adjoining national capital region (NCR) on Tuesday witnessed heavy downpour, bringing traffic to a halt in several parts of the city. The rains brought relief from the scorching heat and the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has been continuously updating the commuters about the traffic situation in different areas. The Traffic Police alerted the commuters that the sewer is overflowing at the IP flyover due to which traffic is disrupted. The Delhi traffic police also informed the people that heavy rains have also affected the traffic from Khyber Pass towards Model Town and Tis Hazari court gate no.1 due to waterlogging.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rains in the coming days till August 7. The city received a total of 12.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 am, the Safdarjung Observatory said. Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent. Meanwhile, the traffic moved at snail’s pace in RK Puram, DND Flyover and Mehrauli road, Dhaula Kuan due to waterlogging. The social media was also flooded with updates regarding the situation of Delhi-NCR.





This year, the city has recorded only 1.2 mm of rain so far. This is 98 per cent lesser than the 30-year average of 49.3 mm. Apart from that, only 199.2 mm rains were recorded in the city in July, 5 per cent less than the long-term average of 210.6 mm.

