Delhi NCR Takes A Sigh Of Relief From Heatwave, Blessed With Heavy Rain

Heavy rainfall swept across various parts of Delhi, offering much-needed relief from the oppressive heat of recent days. Noida and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced substantial showers, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rain for the next five days.

Images captured commuters braving the rain in Ghaziabad. This fresh spell of rain comes after a severe downpour paralyzed Delhi, resulting in the deaths of at least six individuals, including children. On June 28, Delhi recorded its highest single-day rainfall in June in 88 years, causing significant disruptions. Several areas were flooded for days, leaving residents without power and water. The heavy rain also led to the collapse of the canopy at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1, resulting in one fatality.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains are expected to drive up tomato prices in northern India, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, and Haryana. Farmers in the Muradabad region, known for its extensive tomato farming, reported crop damage due to the downpours. Tomatoes from Muradabad typically supply markets in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi NCR, and Haryana, but the recent rains have devastated these crops.

The prices of tomatoes, potatoes, and onions have significantly increased. In June, tomato prices ranged between 40 to 50 rupees per kilo, but have now surged to 75 to 80 rupees per kilo. Similarly, potato prices have risen to 25 to 30 rupees per kilo. Heavy rains across several states have impacted vegetable prices substantially.