Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Delhi Rains, Streets Flooded, Car Submerged, Traffic Disruptions 

Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Friday, causing widespread waterlogging and disrupting normal life for residents and commuters. The downpour, which lasted for about three hours, left several areas flooded, with water entering houses in low-lying neighbourhoods.

Weather officials reported that Delhi received nearly 15 cm of rain between 2:30 am and 5:30 am, with the Safdarjung Observatory recording 148.5 mm of rainfall. This heavy rainfall led to significant flooding in areas such as Teen Murti Marg, Moolchand, Minto Road, Anand Vihar, and several sectors in Noida.

The rain caused notable damage at Delhi Airport’s Terminal-1, where a portion of the roof collapsed, injuring six people and damaging cars. As a result, departures from the terminal were temporarily suspended, and check-in counters were closed for safety. Since midnight, 16 departure flights and 12 arrival flights have been cancelled.

#WATCH | “A roof collapsed at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport. 3 fire tenders were rushed to the spot”, says an official from Delhi Fire Services (Video source – Delhi Fire Services) pic.twitter.com/qdRiSFrctv — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Several areas, including Chittaranjan Park in South East Delhi, experienced severe waterlogging, leading to damage to household items and furniture. The heavy rain also caused significant traffic disruptions, with major roads like the Delhi Meerut Highway, Naraina-Moti Bagh Road, and Vir Banda Bairagi Marg being heavily flooded. Traffic police announced diversions and advised commuters to take alternate routes.

Traffic Alert

Traffic is affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Naraina towards Moti Bagh and vice-versa due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan Flyover. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/Y8X1bOXUcE — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 28, 2024

BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi staged a protest against the Delhi Government by rowing an inflatable boat in a flooded area, criticizing the lack of monsoon preparedness. “All PWD drains are overflowing. They weren’t cleaned ahead of the monsoon. This has led to waterlogging…Vinod Nagar has submerged,” he said.

Despite the rain bringing some relief from the intense heat, it caused considerable inconvenience. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers throughout the day and expects the monsoon to arrive in Delhi within the next two to three days. The IMD’s forecast includes light to moderate rainfall in various states, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and several northeastern states.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi rows an inflatable boat amid severe waterlogging as a symbolic protest against Delhi Government. Visuals from NH9 area. He says, “…All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn’t get it cleaned ahead of Monsoon. This has led to… pic.twitter.com/eUMivjGYsR — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

The city recorded a drop in temperature to 35.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday after the rain, providing some respite from the heat. However, the heavy rain also led to traffic congestion and numerous calls to the traffic police regarding waterlogging and fallen trees.

As Delhi prepares for the arrival of the monsoon, more rainfall is expected, bringing further relief from the heat but also the potential for additional disruptions due to waterlogging and traffic issues.