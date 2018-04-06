Delhi witnessed sudden weather change on Friday evening, April 6 with unprecedented dust. The sudden change indicated that there might be some rainfall in some parts of the city. Visuals depicted massive dust and darkening of the clouds in the evening. Perhaps, it is a good start to the weekend.

It is noteworthy that the maximum temperature has been above normal by 3 to 4 degrees for the past few days

When the Delhiites were becoming used to the scorching sun, the national capital witnessed sudden dust storm on Friday evening, April 6. “In a sudden change of weather change, parts of #Delhi witness dust storm; Visuals from Rajendra Prasad Marg,” ANI reported. Visuals depicted massive dust and darkening of the clouds in the evening. A sudden change in the weather brought respite to the residents who were witnessing the blistering heat. The sudden change indicated that there might be some rainfall in some parts of the city. Perhaps, it is a good start to the weekend.



According to a report published by skymetweather.com, Delhi-NCR will witness thunderstorm and dust storm for the next 24-48 hours. Other parts of the city may witness light thundershowers. Cloudy sky conditions can already be seen over the city. As per Skymet Weather, the city is likely to pick up some rain by April 9 and we can expect some rain and thundershowers until April 10. It is noteworthy that the maximum temperature has been above normal by 3 to 4 degrees for the past few days.

Another report by the national daily, TOI, depicted that summer this year may be milder in comparison to the scorcher last year. However, the April-June 2018 may see above normal temperatures, the average the average temperature may still be lower than last year’s. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted above normal average seasonal temperatures-maximum, minimum and mean but claimed that it may not get as hot as the last year.

