A group of nine friends including a juvenile allegedly killed an elderly doctor in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area to fund their holiday trip to Shimla and Kashmir, reports said on Tuesday. The incident took place on 12th November 2018.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police confirmed the arrest. The accused persons have been identified as Rizwan alias Rizu, Rizwan alias Nasty, Vishal Rawat alias Bunty, Mohammad Ammar, Sandhya Rawat, Raju Rawat, Riyasat, Afroz and the juvenile who worked as a compounder with the doctor, all belonged to Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area.

Before the nine friends could embark on their much-awaited trip, police were able to nab Vishal Rawat. Based on the information gathered from the accused, the other eight were arrested. Police said that cash amounting to Rs 5,50,000 and 70 per cent of the jewellery stolen from the doctor’s house was recovered.

Nine friends including a juvenile planned a long trip to Shimla and Kashmir. When their families refused to fund them, nine friends allegedly killed an Ayurvedic doctor and the friends decamped with cash worth Rs. 11 lakh, they decided to kill the elderly man. Two of the friends already knew the doctor. For almost a week, the friends rehearsed different ways to kill the doctor. Finally, one day, when the doctor’s daughter, a teacher, had gone to school, the friends broke into the doctor’s house and executed the murder plan.

According to reports, there were no injury marks on the doctor’s body. However, a dagger was found near him.

However, before they could start upon their much-awaited trip, one of the friends was caught.

The capital’s crime rate is increasing day by day at a high rate. Delhi has reported the maximum number of murder cases amongst 19 major cities at 40 per cent, besides the highest crime rate in 2001, according to the data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

