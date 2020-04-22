It becomes second district after Ghaziabad to curtail movement to and from the capital. As a preventive measure against coronavirus, District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has ordered to seal Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar/Noida border till further orders.

The border between Noida and Delhi has now been sealed as a preventive measure against coronavirus. Considering that Delhi is the second most affected state at 2,156 positive COVID-19 cases with 47 deaths and Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is the worst affected district that falls in Uttar Pradesh with more than 100 cases, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar decided to seal the border with some exemptions.

Magistrate added that the health department has also found that the number of people traveling between Delhi and Noida is also high, of them many have tested COVID-19 positive in Noida who have direct connects in Delhi so this decision of sealing the border is quite important.

The exemptions from this ban include media people (the DM tweeted late last night that the old ID card system will be allowed on Wednesday) with proper passes, secretaries in the Central government, who have ID cards, doctors, if they are handling any emergency in Gautam Budh Nagar, small or large vehicles helping in transportation of essential commodities and finally, workers and officials, who are involved in the fight against coronavirus. These officials will only be permitted if they have passes issued by the Delhi government or UP government.

Here’s the District Magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar’s tweet:

Dear residents,

As per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight Covid 19, we are closing Delhi-GB nagar/Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate. StayHome StaySafe🙏 pic.twitter.com/es4ap51XVW — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 21, 2020

Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar/Noida border has been completely closed by Gautam Budh Nagar admn as a preventive measure against #COVID19. SI Gurmukh Singh says "Only those with passes, media personnel, doctors, sanitation workers & vehicles carrying fruits/vegetables are being allowed" pic.twitter.com/kGeE0WUBCV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 22, 2020

In fresh cases in the capital, 74 more cases have been reported in the past 24 hours with no deaths due to coronavirus. Currently, 611 people have won the battle against the coronavirus and have been discharged and 47 have lost their lives in Delhi. In Uttar Pradesh, 1,294 cases have been reported with 140 cured and 20 deaths.

