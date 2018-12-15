With more than 1,700 private schools in the national capital up for grabs, the race to nursery admission has officially begun from Saturday, December 15. The application submission will continue till January 7 and the first list is expected to be out on February 4. Schools have granted heavy weightage to distance, either in terms of kilometres or areas where the schools provide transport facilities.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has allowed the schools to come up with their own admission criteria but has warned not to include 50 criteria including, parents education, profession and income.

As per the Directorate of Education (DoE) directions, no private school can charge more than Rs 25 for the admission. Furthermore, schools have been asked to fix 25% reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged (DG) categories.

LAST DATE TO SUBMIT APPLICATION: January 7, 2019

FIRST LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES: February 4, 2019

SECOND LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES: February 21, 2019

Criteria for Nursery admission:

Schools have granted heavy weightage to distance, either in terms of kilometres or areas where the schools provide transport facilities.

Another important criterion is siblings and alumni, if the parent works at the school or the applicant has a sibling already studying at the school then the candidate is preferred.

Single girl child and even single parents in some of the schools are being given preference.

