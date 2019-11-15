Delhi Odd-Even: The Delhi government's decision to extend is the scheme is yet to be taken as the anti-pollution scheme reaches its final day.

Odd-Even: Yes, today is the last day of Odd-Even and for many, this 15-day period has brought in some relief with initial reports suggesting improvement in Air Quality Index. With the anti-pollution and anti-traffic measure on its final day, can one say that the policy has been a refuge from consistent smog and dust dominating the Delhi weather which is hazy not because of winters but pollution?

Going by the Air Quality Index, the national capital still struggles to breathe fresh air with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party yet to take a call on whether to extend the odd-even period. The current pollution situation Delhi has been declared as a public health emergency with the Delhi government closing schools for two days i.e. November 14 and November 15.

Several school children also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take measures to control the choking health condition of Delhi as they find it difficult to move out of their houses. Due to dip in wind speed, weather experts have predicted a similar situation in the coming days as well.

As far as Friday’s Air Quality Index is concerned, it has been recorded at 482, which is also the severe category with PM 10 at 504 and PM2.5 at 332. While the AQI recorded near Mathura Road was 524 early this morning and in areas like Indira Gandhi International airport, it stood at 505 (PM10) which is again the severe category. The Air Quality Index in Chandni Chowk has been recorded between 475 and 476.

For the neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh, there is no improvement in AQI with Noida recording an overall AQI of 583 while another neighbouring city Ghaziabad recorded AQI at 456.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is being criticised over Delhi government’s indecisiveness to take a call on extension of the Odd-Even scheme.

A government functionary said the final decision related to the extension of the Odd-Even scheme will depend on how the pollution situation materializes in Delhi and on the basis of a petition related to the scheme in the Supreme Court. Earlier, the Delhi CM had hinted at the possibility of extending the anti-pollution scheme.

