Delhi: Odd-Even starts from today in the national capital. CM Arvind Kejriwal has urged people to support the initiative to curb the increasing pollution level.

The Odd-Even rule in the national capital has started from 8 am today. The Delhi government has deployed around 200 teams of traffic police for strict implementation of the scheme. The government has also trained 5,000 civil defense volunteers have been deployed to issue challans to the violators and to spread awareness about the scheme.

The pollution level in Delhi and NCR has increased with leading smog and a cloud cover over the sun to prevent its rays from warming the ground. The current smog has led to the diversion of almost 30 plus flights.

The Delhi government’s plan of odd-even for the cars may help this time also curb the pollution level in the capital. CM Arvind Kejriwal has also urged people to cooperate and support the scheme. As Monday is the first day of the scheme, all the vehicles ending with registration number including 0, 2, 4, 6, 8 will be allowed to travel from 8 am to 8 pm.

Also Read: Delhi pollution crisis: Gurugram, Faridabad schools shut, 37 flights diverted as smog increases

The scheme will be implemented up to November 15, 2019. Under the scheme, vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will not be allowed on the roads on November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14. Similarly, vehicles with registration numbers ending with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will not be allowed on the roads on November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.

However, the BJP and Congress have blamed the Delhi government for the air pollution crisis and termed the odd-even scheme a political stunt by the ruling regime for the next assembly elections.

Also Read: Delhi pollution: Arvind Kejriwal, Manohar Lal Khattar, Amarinder Singh urge Centre to convene urgent meeting as North India turns gas chamber

On Sunday, Congress staged a protest outside the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal over the air pollution row. Congress leaders including Ajay Maken and Arvinder Singh Lovely among others participated in the protest along with hundreds of workers.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App