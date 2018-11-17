New Delhi on high alert: The national capital was put on high alert on Saturday, November 16 after it received threats on social media by terror based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The letter dated November 13 by a fellow called Ameer Hamza, a Pakistani national, and also a member of JeM’s student wing 'Talba al-Murabitoon', on a WhatsApp group named, 'Jesh Communication Centre.

It read that the outfit is planning to conduct an attack on security establishments in Delhi to avenge the killing of its commander Huzaifa

New Delhi on high alert: New Delhi was put on red alert on Saturday, November 16 after threats surfaced on social media by terror based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Media reports said the messages by the terror outfit carried insights of various terror attacks at many places in the national capital as a mark of revenge against the killing of the outfit’s commander in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Tral. Following the message of possible attacks, the Intelligence Bureau circulated a letter urging the security forces to remain on red alert in Delhi-NCR.

The letter dated November 13 by a fellow called Ameer Hamza, a Pakistani national, and also a member of JeM’s student wing ‘Talba al-Murabitoon’, on a WhatsApp group named, ‘Jesh Communication Centre’. It read that the outfit is planning to conduct an attack on security establishments in Delhi to avenge the killing of its commander Huzaifa in Tral, Pulwama, who was gunned down by security forces in an encounter on October 30.

As per precautionary measure, an advisory has been mentioned, which requested all unit commanders of Delhi-NCR based units/battalions take all the necessary steps and guidelines to avoid such a grave incident. It also said that high policing and intelligence machinery should be deployed at important places in the national capital.

The letter has also been sent to many security establishments including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guards, and Delhi police to put the city on high alert at various important installation.

Reacting to the development, the Delhi Police said that they are beefing up the police and the police are also keeping a tight vigil against any dubious activity, media reports said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More