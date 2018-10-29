The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) contractual employees— drivers and conductors will observe one day strike today. After which, more than 3500 busses will go off-road and commuters are likely to face a little trouble. The notice for the one-day strike was issued by DTC Workers Unity Centre. DTC Contractual Workers Union Manoj Sharma told media that the strike would continue indefinitely.

The daily commuters in the national capital may face a little trouble today as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) contractual employees—drivers and conductors will observe one day strike today. Due to which more than 3500 DTC buses will go off the roads. The notice for the one-day strike was issued by DTC Workers Unity Centre and it will be supported by the DTC Workers Union and the DTC Employees Congress.

AICCTU Secretary Abhishek told media that around 12,000 contractual workers are overworked. According to an official statement from DTC workers, the move came after Delhi LG Anil Baijal calls on the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to prohibit contractual DTC workers from going on strike. The contractual DTC employees are also demanding to restore thier wages reduced by DTC after a court order.

The Delhi Transport Corporation in a statement said that the LG has declared DTC services as essential and has prohibited the strike by contractual employees. The president of DTC Contractual Workers Union Manoj Sharma informed that the strike would continue indefinitely. “Many cops are here, and they might detain us to end the strike, said DTC Contractual Workers Union chief.

