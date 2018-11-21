Man arrested on charges of masturbating in front of girl on bus in Delhi: The student said that a man who was sitting in front of her seat on a public bus started exposing and fondling himself while she was sitting on the seat reserved for ladies. Despite her requests, no one on the bus came forward to help her and she had to overpower the culprit alone. The girl herself dragged the man from the bus and made a PCR call.

Man arrested on charges of masturbating in front of a girl on bus in Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of masturbating in front of a girl student on a bus on Wednesday. According to reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday when the victim was travelling from Kapashera to Vasant Kunj in South Delhi.

The student said that a man who was sitting in front of her seat on a public bus started exposing and fondling himself while she was sitting on the seat reserved for ladies. Despite her requests, no one on the bus came forward to help her and she had to overpower the culprit alone. The girl herself dragged the man from the bus and made a PCR call.

The accused has been arrested on Wednesday, reports said. The Delhi Police has initiated an investigation into the matter.

More details awaited.

