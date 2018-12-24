The government has cut down the prices of petrol to year's lowest today. People will now have to pay Rs 69. 86 per litre starting from today December 24, 2018 while the price of diesel has also been reduced to Rs 63.83 per litre. Check the price lists of diesel and petrol below.

For the fourth straight day today, December 24, 2018, petrol prices have fallen to Rs 69.86 per litre in Delhi, which is also the lowest rate this year. As per reports, the prices of petrol per litre was Rs 70.07 after the government reduced the price on Saturday. Earlier it was sold at Rs 70.27 per as per the data revealed on the official website of Indian Oil Corporation. Also, the price of diesel has fallen below Rs 64 per litre mark to Rs 63.83 after Monday’s revision in the country’s capital state.

Meanwhile, for your information, the petrol and diesel prices depends totally on the crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate at the global platform. Check the latest prices of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump by clicking on this link: https://associates.indianoil.co.in/PumpLocator/

Check the earlier price of Petrol here:

Check the earlier prices of Diesel here:

