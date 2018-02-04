AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said irrespective of different political ideologies, he welcomes Manoj Tiwari comments who has supported inter-faith and inter-religious marriages by consenting adults. His remarks came a day after the Delhi BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari condemned the alleged honour killing of 23-year-old Ankit Saxena in Delhi's Khyala area. Saxena, a photographer, was allegedly killed by the family of a woman he was in a relationship with.

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said it welcomed BJP’s support to inter-faith and inter-religious marriages. “Irrespective of our political ideologies, I welcome Manoj Tiwari ji who has supported inter-faith and inter-religious marriages by consenting adults,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted. His remarks came a day after the Delhi BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari condemned the alleged honour killing of 23-year-old Ankit Saxena in the city. Saxena, a photographer, was allegedly killed by the family of a woman he was in a relationship with.

According to Delhi Police, the woman’s family was against their relationship as they belonged to different communities and had told him to end it. The man, a professional photographer, had a relationship with the 20-year-old woman but her family did not approve of their relationship. The deceased, who lived in the neighbourhood, was stabbed to death after an argument broke out between the two families on February 2. The girl’s younger sister told police that her parents had discovered some intimate conversations between the deceased and their daughter after which there was a big fight at home. Enraged at the findings, they decided to get her married to someone else.

Post the revelations, the police have ensured that they will go through Ankit’s both the phones. “Our 16-year-old brother discovered some intimate messages between aapa and Ankit bhaiya and showed them to our parents. There was a big fight at home. Mummy and papa said they will get aapa married to someone else. Papa got a stick to beat her up but mummy stopped him. The next day was normal… aapa made porridge for mummy. But at 7.50 pm, she locked us in and left the house,” the girl told Indian Express.

DCP West Vijay Kumar said the girl’s father, mother and her uncle have been arrested and her minor brother has been sent to a juvenile home. “Except for the minor brother, the woman’s mother, father and uncle have been arrested,” Vijay Kumar said.

With IANS inputs